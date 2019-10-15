Savannah Chrisley has gone from a short bob cut to an even shorter, bold pixie cut, and the reality star couldn't be more excited.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt her new adorable do' and shared a feminist message about independence and personal freedom.

"Ladies...do what YOU want to do. Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants," Savannah, 22, captioned a super cute snapshot of her fresh new style. "It’s our world and they just live in it."

She also included a similarly inspirational Rihanna quote, sharing, "There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer."

While she got a lot of love for her new look, the star took a bit of heat from her father, Todd Chrisley.

"I'm not sure what I'm concerned with most, the lack of hair or the flannel," Todd wrote in the comments under the pic, referring to Savannah's black-and-white flannel shirt which she wore for the shoot.

Seemingly in response to her dad -- and all the random Instagram critics who also seem to come out of the woodwork when celebs show off new styles, Savannah shared a second snapshot two hours later.

"Anddddd....another one. Just so the haters can take a closer look," Savannah captioned the second pic.

The fun pics and joking exchange with her dad comes amid a tumultuous time for the Chrisley family as Savannah's parents were previously facing a charge of tax evasion -- of which they have subsequently been cleared -- and the pair are suing the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's Office of Special Investigations, alleging that he abused his power as part of an effort to prosecute them.

Meanwhile, Savannah's sister, Lindsie Chrisley, has openly accused Todd of extortion and there's been general discord among the family members. Check out the video below for more on the recent high-profile Chrisley drama.

