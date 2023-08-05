Sunny days and warm weather calls for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home. While summer is winding down, there are still plenty of long days and warm nights ahead. To get your outdoor space ready for Labor Day weekend, all of Frontgate's patio furniture, pool floats, decor, fire pits, and even beach towels are on sale right now.

Now through Monday, August 7, you can take 20% off sitewide at Frontgate, including items already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, Frontgate's sale has you covered this weekend.

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture for less.

Below, get a head start on the Labor Day sales and shop our favorite patio furniture deals from Frontgate that will have you entertaining in style year-round.

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set Frontgate Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests. $2,897 $2,297 Shop Now

Classic Copper Fire Pit Frontgate Classic Copper Fire Pit The 40" Copper Fire Pit is stylish and made to resist outdoor elements year-round. A sturdy iron grate sits between the lip and bottom to ensure a well ventilated fire. $649 $519 Shop Now

