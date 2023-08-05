Save 20% On Frontgate's Outdoor Furniture and Pool Must-Haves Ahead of Labor Day
Sunny days and warm weather calls for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home. While summer is winding down, there are still plenty of long days and warm nights ahead. To get your outdoor space ready for Labor Day weekend, all of Frontgate's patio furniture, pool floats, decor, fire pits, and even beach towels are on sale right now.
Now through Monday, August 7, you can take 20% off sitewide at Frontgate, including items already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, Frontgate's sale has you covered this weekend.
Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture for less.
Below, get a head start on the Labor Day sales and shop our favorite patio furniture deals from Frontgate that will have you entertaining in style year-round.
With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests.
The 40" Copper Fire Pit is stylish and made to resist outdoor elements year-round. A sturdy iron grate sits between the lip and bottom to ensure a well ventilated fire.
Create an elegant outdoor setting at a moment's notice with these chairs that also stack for space-saving storage.
Save $1,100 on this exceptionally comfortable modular outdoor set that includes one left-facing loveseat, one right-facing loveseat, and one corner chair.
Sublimely contoured to support the body, the unfussy, European-inspired design of these chaises is a reminder that the true mark of quality is simplicity.
Perfectly sized for smaller outdoor spaces, the loveseat is handcrafted of high-quality teak that has been kiln dried to eliminate expansion and shrinkage.
This teak cart is the ultimate outdoor beverage center. Beautifully crafted of high-quality teak, its top panels slide open to reveal a high-quality stainless steel beverage tub and companion ice bucket.
Featuring full-scale comfort you can fold, stack, and store, the Cafe Table and Chairs set up instantly for guests. The set includes four curved back chairs and a 41" round folding table.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 18 Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Shop This Summer
The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop for Summer 2023
The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Elevate Your Outdoor Space
The 8 Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard
15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer
The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer
The Best Inflatable Pool Deals on Amazon to Keep You Cool This Summer