Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, it's time to update our footwear for sunnier days ahead. Whether you actually enjoy running or just want to add a touch of streetwear style to your outfits, Adidas makes some of the most comfortable sneakers for everyone. Right now, you can get 30% off your Adidas order when you buy a pair of shoes.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Until Monday, April 24, best-selling Adidas styles are marked down with the code SNEAKERS. With iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like Ultraboosts, Stan Smith, and Forum being 30% off, don't wait to step into these savings.

Adidas Stan Smith shoes have been a staple of the brand for 50 years for their versatile style. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Stan Smith is timeless. Now 30% off, the Stan Smith is one of the best styles to add to cart during the Adidas Sneaker Sale.

Below, hurry to shop our favorite finds from the Adidas sale before it's too late. For more shoe shopping inspo, check out the best running shoes for men and women along with our favorite white sneakers.

Best Adidas Shoes for Men

NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes Adidas NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes Made with Primeblue, a high-performance material made with recycled ocean plastic, these running sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper and Boost cushioning. $160 Shop Now

Forum Low Shoes Adidas Forum Low Shoes Since the 1980s, the Forum sneaker has been a staple style from Adidas thanks to their polished look. $110 Shop Now

Best Adidas Shoes for Women

Forum Low Shoes Adidas Forum Low Shoes "Most comfortable pair of shoes I own!" praised one five-star reviewers of these signature Adidas sneakers. "I wear them almost every day." $100 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save More Than 50% On adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Ahead of Spring

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

The Top 5 Shoe Styles to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023

The Saks Friends & Family Sale Has Epic Designer Deals for Spring