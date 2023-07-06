If your summer calendar is stacked with wedding weekends and much-needed getaways, it might be time for a luggage upgrade. Any seasoned traveler knows that having durable and dependable luggage can make any vacation so much less stressful. Luckily, Samsonite is not only one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry, but is also still hosting a 4th of July sale with major deals on its top-of-the-line suitcases.

Now through Wednesday, July 12, the Samsonite 4th of July Event is offering 30% off best-selling luggage collections, including hardside carry-ons and expandable spinners. Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite suitcases make the best summer travel companions.

No code is needed to unlock the summer savings. Whether you’re heading out on a business trip or spending a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler.

Adventure awaits and the Samsonite sale has everything you'll need for your next trip. Ahead, shop the best deals on Samsonite luggage for all your upcoming summer trips.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $140 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $196 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $133 Shop Now

Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $450 $300 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Whether you're traveling to New York, South Carolina, or anywhere across the United States, the Winfield 2 hard is perfect for your July Fourth travels. The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease. $210 $147 Shop Now

Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets. Travel smoothly to see your 4th of July parade fireworks this season. $300 $210 Shop Now

SXK Carry-On Expandable Spinner Samsonite SXK Carry-On Expandable Spinner If you're a participant in Independence Day celebrations, the Carry-On Expandable Spinner, a powerful travel companion, is for you. It is constructed using fabric reinforced with Dupont™Kevlar® fibers, providing long lasting strength and durability. $440 $308 Shop Now

Theorym Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Theorym Carry-On Spinner The Theorym featyres a ZipWash™ Removable Lining-Refresh your suitcase after a long July Fourth trip and extend the life of your investment, a removable USB charging pouch, and a custom designed TPR membrane top provides a comfortable grip. $250 $175 Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Novaire Carry-On Spinner Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you to your Independence Day celebration. $230 $161 Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system. $300 $210 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. $200 $140 Shop Now

