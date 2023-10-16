Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, but there's no need to start putting your beauty supply wishlist together when you can already shop the Tarte Cyber Monday Preview sale. If you're been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand isn't waiting until Thanksgiving to start slashing prices on all of its best-selling makeup and skincare products.

Until Thursday, October 19, Tarte is offering 40% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. When checking out, just use the code CYBER to save on all of Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.

Shop 40% Off Tarte Cosmetics

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin this season, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of makeup sets that would make perfect gifts for the beauty lovers on your holiday shopping list — now on sale at a major discount.

Whether you're looking to give your makeup and skincare stash a refresh ahead of the holidays, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Tarte Cyber Monday Preview this week for major beauty deals. Below, We've rounded up Tarte's best-selling products you'll want to add to cart.

Shape Tape Concealer Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Concealer With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds. $31 $19 with code CYBER Shop Now

Double Take Eyeliner Tarte Double Take Eyeliner Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil. $26 $16 with code CYBER Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades. $20 $12 with code CYBER Shop Now

