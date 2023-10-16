Sponsored by Tarte Cosmetics

Save 40% On Tarte's TikTok-Viral Makeup and Skin Care During the Cyber Monday Preview Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:27 AM PDT, October 16, 2023

Save 40% on Tarte Cosmetics' selection of naturally derived, vegan makeup until Thursday, October 19.

Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, but there's no need to start putting your beauty supply wishlist together when you can already shop the Tarte Cyber Monday Preview sale. If you're been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand isn't waiting until Thanksgiving to start slashing prices on all of its best-selling makeup and skincare products.

Until Thursday, October 19, Tarte is offering 40% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. When checking out, just use the code CYBER to save on all of Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.

Shop 40% Off Tarte Cosmetics

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin this season, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of makeup sets that would make perfect gifts for the beauty lovers on your holiday shopping list — now on sale at a major discount. 

Whether you're looking to give your makeup and skincare stash a refresh ahead of the holidays, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Tarte Cyber Monday Preview this week for major beauty deals. Below, We've rounded up Tarte's best-selling products you'll want to add to cart. 

Shape Tape Concealer

Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte Cosmetics

Shape Tape Concealer

With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.

$31 $19

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Tarte

Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra creamy shape tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.

$31 $19

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
Tarte

Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Over 10 antioxidant-rich fruits and maracuja oil keep your lips moisturized while providing a sheer wash of color and shine.

$24 $14

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Tartelette Tubing Mascara

Tartelette Tubing Mascara
Tarte

Tartelette Tubing Mascara

The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.

$25 $15

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Tarte Face Tape Foundation

Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Ulta

Tarte Face Tape Foundation

This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season. 

$40 $24

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Tartlette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette

Tartlette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette
Tarte

Tartlette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette

For those who want to up their eyeshadow skills, this neutral-hued palette is the perfect place to start.

$45 $27

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation

Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation
Tarte

Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation

For a full-coverage foundation that doesn't cake or flake, this powder option gives a natural-looking finish while keeping shine at bay.

$40 $24

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Double Take Eyeliner

Double Take Eyeliner
Tarte

Double Take Eyeliner

Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil. 

$26 $16

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette

Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte

Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette

Create hundreds of colorful and neutral eye looks with Tarte's fiercest Maneater palette, complete with 24 bold shades.

$52 $31

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift

Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift
Tarte

Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift

pH-powered color-changing lip and cheek tint that transforms into your perfect pink shade like magic? Yes, please.

$24 $14

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner
Tarte

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner

For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades.

$20 $12

with code CYBER

Shop Now

