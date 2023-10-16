Save 40% on Tarte Cosmetics' selection of naturally derived, vegan makeup until Thursday, October 19.
Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, but there's no need to start putting your beauty supply wishlist together when you can already shop the Tarte Cyber Monday Preview sale. If you're been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand isn't waiting until Thanksgiving to start slashing prices on all of its best-selling makeup and skincare products.
Until Thursday, October 19, Tarte is offering 40% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. When checking out, just use the code CYBER to save on all of Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.
Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin this season, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of makeup sets that would make perfect gifts for the beauty lovers on your holiday shopping list — now on sale at a major discount.
Whether you're looking to give your makeup and skincare stash a refresh ahead of the holidays, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Tarte Cyber Monday Preview this week for major beauty deals. Below, We've rounded up Tarte's best-selling products you'll want to add to cart.
Shape Tape Concealer
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra creamy shape tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.
Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
Over 10 antioxidant-rich fruits and maracuja oil keep your lips moisturized while providing a sheer wash of color and shine.
Tartelette Tubing Mascara
The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season.
Tartlette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette
For those who want to up their eyeshadow skills, this neutral-hued palette is the perfect place to start.
Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation
For a full-coverage foundation that doesn't cake or flake, this powder option gives a natural-looking finish while keeping shine at bay.
Double Take Eyeliner
Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil.
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
Create hundreds of colorful and neutral eye looks with Tarte's fiercest Maneater palette, complete with 24 bold shades.
Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift
pH-powered color-changing lip and cheek tint that transforms into your perfect pink shade like magic? Yes, please.
Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner
For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades.
