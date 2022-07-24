Shopping

Save an Extra 30% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing Before the Summer Sale Ends Today

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Kate Spade Summer Sale 2022
Kate Spade

Kate Spade is hosting a huge Summer Sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, sandals, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in the summer savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come. 

Today only, shoppers can get an extra 30% off nearly every Kate Spade item on the site. Simply use the code FRESH at checkout to unlock the savings before 11:59pm PT on Sunday, July 24. With prices this low, the best designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock, so we recommend snagging your favorite tote, backpack and purse fast. 

Get 30% off Kate Spade

So many perfect-for-summer handbags are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale like the Softwhere Mini Tote which turns the designer's popular quilted leather tote into a portable mini size. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our 10 favorite styles and deals from the sale below. 

Bellini 3D Peach Crossbody
Bellini 3D Peach Crossbody
Kate Spade
Bellini 3D Peach Crossbody

This 3-D peach Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion.

$398$223
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress
Kate Spade
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress

Pack this resort-ready dress for your next vacation.

$468$230
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote
Kate Spade
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote

This vibrant straw tote with smooth leather trim is the perfect bag to bring to the beach.

$298$146
Gazebo Slide Sandals
Gazebo Slide Sandals
Kate Spade
Gazebo Slide Sandals

Everyone needs a cute sandal you can slip right into this summer.

$198$111
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag

This Kate Spade medium shoulder bag can hold everything you need during a busy day out.

$358$200
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel

This trendy straw mini satchel with a detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag this summer.

$298$167
Treasure Trove Huggies
Treasure Trove Huggies
Kate Spade
Treasure Trove Huggies

Look pretty in pink when you wear these rose-colored earrings with any outfit. 

$48$27
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$122
Spencer Metallic Dot Small Compact Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Dot Small Compact Wallet

Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic dot design. 

$128$54
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody

Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.

$168$126

