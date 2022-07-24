Kate Spade is hosting a huge Summer Sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, sandals, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in the summer savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come.

Today only, shoppers can get an extra 30% off nearly every Kate Spade item on the site. Simply use the code FRESH at checkout to unlock the savings before 11:59pm PT on Sunday, July 24. With prices this low, the best designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock, so we recommend snagging your favorite tote, backpack and purse fast.

So many perfect-for-summer handbags are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale like the Softwhere Mini Tote which turns the designer's popular quilted leather tote into a portable mini size. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our 10 favorite styles and deals from the sale below.

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $122 Buy Now

