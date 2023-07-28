Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices first graced us with the cult-favorite Exercise Dress five years ago — and since then has become known for some of the best everyday activewear essentials. Beginning today, Outdoor Voices is having a Shorts, Skorts, & Tanks Sale, so you can get a discount on tried and true styles. Take 30% off your favorite shorts, skorts, tanks, tennis dresses, and more.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

Until August 1, the limited-time Outdoor Voices sale is perfect for revamping your workout wardrobe for the hot days of summer. Outdoor Voices makes the kind of stylish exercise clothes that get you excited to do daily workouts with activewear that keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog.

Whether you want to stock up on styles that Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Sophia Bush love, or save on a new exercise dress without hunting for dupes, hurry to snag Outdoor Voices bestsellers for less. We’ve rounded up our favorite activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices sale below.

Everyday Boyfriend Tank Outdoor Voices Everyday Boyfriend Tank Ready to break a sweat? Get in the mood with this Everyday Boyfriend tank top from Outdoor Voices. $38 $27 Shop Now

Warmup 2.5" Skort Outdoor Voices Warmup 2.5" Skort A medium-coverage skort with a ton of convenient pockets. Reviewers say it's an extremely comfortable skort that you can dress up or wear everyday. $58 $41 Shop Now

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. $100 $80 Shop Now

BeachTree Tank Outdoor Voices BeachTree Tank An ultra-soft, everyday tank top is just what you need in your daily loungewear collection -- and this one is so soft, you'll never want to take it off. $48 $34 Shop Now

RecTrek Skirt Outdoor Voices RecTrek Skirt Get ready for your next adventure on or off the trail, the RecTrek Skirt is flexible, lightweight and designed for you to be able to wear your favorite shorts underneath. $78 $55 Shop Now

One Shoulder Dress Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At a deep discount, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design. $100 $59 Shop Now

