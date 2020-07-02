Save Up to 20% Off Skechers Shoes from the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon's Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is in full swing, and Skechers is one of many brands offering deep discounts on products sold on the shopping site at the summer sale fashion event.

The Amazon sale comes after many fashion and beauty brands were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. After postponing their annual Prime Day Sale, Amazon launched the Big Style Sale to offer shoppers a chance to stock up on their favorite designer brands at a discounted price. This means great deals on Skechers sandals and other amazing products.

If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Summer Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brand names, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others.

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans, or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you at the sales event. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Skechers at the Amazon Big Style Sale. And keep checking back for more great deals.

Slip on sneaker with bungee cord laces.

The perfect slip on sporty loafer at a great deal.

Air cooled memory foam for all day comfort.

These comfy shoes are perfect for a day trip or lounging on the patio.

Kids will love running around in these super-cute sneakers.

This colorful pair will complement any basic outfit.

Comfort and style meet in these cute sandals.

Make your way around town in this tried-and-true style.

Step out in this sweet summer shoe.

This comfy flip flops are perfect for running errands.

The perfect mesh walking shoe.

This canvas slip-on you need.

