Shopping

Save Up to 30% on Instant Pots at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Instant Pot Pressure Cooker
Amazon

After two years of spending a bit more time in the kitchen, you might be looking to lighten the cooking load this winter. If that's your goal, then a pressure cooker is definitely a sound investment. Right now, ahead of Presidents' Day, a certain top-rated model on Amazon -- which currently boasts over 27,000 five star reviews on the retailer's site -- is now available at a steep discount just in time to assist with all of your winter cooking.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker features eleven smart functionalities, with settings that include: air frying, baking, roasting, dehydrating, slow cooking, pressure cooking, steaming, sterilizing, warming and sautéing, along with several others. Talk about an all-in-one product! This particular model is also unique with its air fryer lid, which -- according to the retailer -- "delivers all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil."

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker
This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker from Amazon features a number of different functionalities, including setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. For a limited time, the stylish and stainless steel model is deeply discounted too.
$200$130

Best of all, the pressure cooker is now on sale for $130 -- regularly $200. Whether you're looking for that perfect gift for the kitchen gadget aficionado in your life or you're just hoping to simplify your holiday cooking duties this winter -- and give you more time for what really matters -- then you're going to want to shop this pressure cooker deal. But there are more deals on Instant Pot to check out on Amazon.

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a convection oven, the Instant Vortex Plus 10 does everything a regular convection oven does at a fraction of the price and it takes up a lot less space. 
$140$100
Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo
Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo
Amazon
Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo
The Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo is the multicooker that will change everything about how you cook. From chicken wings to chocolate cake, you can make just about anything with this countertop appliance and right now you can get it for $50 off the regular price. 
$250$200
Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Combo
Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Combo
Amazon
Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Combo
An air fryer toaster oven lets you do just about anything you can do in a conventional oven. You can get Instant Pot's version for $100 off right now at Amazon. 
$300$200
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
Amazon
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
If you're curious about electric Dutch ovens, now's the time to try Instant Pot's version -- right now it's 50% off on Amazon!
$230$180
Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi Cooker
Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi Cooker
For those who'd like to try their hand at cooking from their phones, the Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi Cooker lets you control the appliance through its app and has hundreds of recipes to choose from. 
$170$150
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Not only does this Instant Pot feature a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 28 customizable cooking programs
$130$100

Looking for even more deals on cookware and kitchen tech gadgets? Check out ET Style's picks for the best kitchen gifts for chefs, plus shop the Ninja Air Fryer and other chic kitchenware gifts from Our Place

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore's Chic Air Fryer Is At Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

The Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Now for Presidents' Day

Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Must-Have Le Creuset Dutch Oven is 30% Off at Sur La Table

Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Are 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

This Instant Pot Dutch Oven Combo From Amazon Can Do Anything

Drew Barrymore’s Latest Kitchenware Line Adds Three New Essentials

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs