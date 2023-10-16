Crowned “the Rolls Royce of pans" by Gordon Ramsay himself, HexClad makes chef-approved and celeb-loved cookware with the highest quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime. The hybrid nonstick pots and pans made it into Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019 — and with good reason. If you've been wanting to level up your home cooking game, head to HexClad and save up to 33% on best-in-class cookware sets.

From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. Bringing together the performance of stainless steel, the durability of cast iron and the convenience of nonstick, you get quick and easy cleanup time even with high-heat cooking.

The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 33% off right now. Featuring three of HexClad's most popular pans, this perfect starter set includes a 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch hybrid pan that are all oven-and-dishwasher-safe.

For a limited time, snag your own HexClad cookware set at a big discount. Below, shop a few more of our favorite cookware and knife sets on sale now.

20pc HexClad All-in Bundle HexClad 20pc HexClad All-in Bundle The All-In Bundle includes the very best of HexClad at an unbeatable price. Included is a 13 Piece Hybrid Cookware Set, 7QT Hybrid Deep Saute Pan/Chicken Fryer, 3PC Mixing Bowl Set, 7" Santoku Knife, and 12" Hybrid Griddle. $1,607 $1,200 Shop Now

HexClad BBQ Bundle HexClad HexClad BBQ Bundle Elevate your backyard grilling experience with this bundle featuring the HexClad BBQ Grill Pan, HexClad Hybrid Cutting Board, and HexClad Carving Set. $559 $470 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: