Save Up to 33% on Oprah and Gordon Ramsay-Approved Cookware Sets at HexClad's Sale

Gordon Ramsay HexClad
HexClad
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:52 PM PDT, October 16, 2023

HexClad's best-selling cookware loved by Oprah, Gordon Ramsay, and Hailey Bieber is now on sale for up to 33% off.

Crowned “the Rolls Royce of pans" by Gordon Ramsay himself, HexClad makes chef-approved and celeb-loved cookware with the highest quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime. The hybrid nonstick pots and pans made it into Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019 — and with good reason. If you've been wanting to level up your home cooking game, head to HexClad and save up to 33% on best-in-class cookware sets.  

From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. Bringing together the performance of stainless steel, the durability of cast iron and the convenience of nonstick, you get quick and easy cleanup time even with high-heat cooking.

The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 33% off right now. Featuring three of HexClad's most popular pans, this perfect starter set includes a 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch hybrid pan that are all oven-and-dishwasher-safe. 

6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids

6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids
HexClad

6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids

HexClad cookware performs like no other and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire.

$595 $400

Shop Now

For a limited time, snag your own HexClad cookware set at a big discount. Below, shop a few more of our favorite cookware and knife sets on sale now.

13pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids

13pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids
HexClad

13pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids

Save on a full collection of HexClad's most popular pieces that offer the perfect combination of nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron all in one.

$1,130 $830

Shop Now

6pc HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids

6pc HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids
HexClad

6pc HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids

Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set, featuring three sizes of HexClad's Hybrid Pot. 

$449 $380

Shop Now

20pc HexClad All-in Bundle

20pc HexClad All-in Bundle
HexClad

20pc HexClad All-in Bundle

The All-In Bundle includes the very best of HexClad at an unbeatable price. Included is a 13 Piece Hybrid Cookware Set, 7QT Hybrid Deep Saute Pan/Chicken Fryer, 3PC Mixing Bowl Set, 7" Santoku Knife, and 12" Hybrid Griddle.

$1,607 $1,200

Shop Now

6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block

6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block
HexClad

6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block

The Essential 6-piece knife set has everything you need to dominate food prep. Each knife is forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, giving you a harder blade and a sharper edge for effortless slicing.

$599 $429

Shop Now

HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan & Carving Set

HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan & Carving Set
HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan & Carving Set

 

Get ready to host the perfect dinner party with HexClad's Hybrid Roasting Pan and Japanese Damascus Steel Carving Set.

$451 $380

Shop Now

HexClad BBQ Bundle

HexClad BBQ Bundle
HexClad

HexClad BBQ Bundle

Elevate your backyard grilling experience with this bundle featuring the HexClad BBQ Grill Pan, HexClad Hybrid Cutting Board, and HexClad Carving Set.

$559 $470

Shop Now

HexClad Family Pasta Bundle

HexClad Family Pasta Bundle
HexClad

HexClad Family Pasta Bundle

Host the ultimate pasta night with HexClad's durable 14" Hybrid Pan and Hybrid 8QT Pot.

$398 $300

Shop Now

HexClad 12" Hybrid Griddle Pan

HexClad 12" Hybrid Griddle Pan
HexClad

HexClad 12" Hybrid Griddle Pan

Get sizzling with this best-selling griddle pan from HexClad. Perfect for making everything from eggs to burgers and everything in between, you'll be feeling like a gourmet chef with each use.

$160 $140

Shop Now

