If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair, sectional or a plush rug that will bring everything together, Apt2B has got you covered. Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good, but is also built to last. For a summer refresh, Apt2B just kicked off a sitewide sale with steep discounts, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget.

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Now through Monday, July 31, you can get up to 35% off at the Apt2B Black Friday in July Sale. Not only is the affordable modern furniture brand taking 20% off all orders under $3,999, but you'll also get 25% off any orders of $3,999 or more, 30% off orders of $5,499 or more and 35% off orders of $6,499 or more.

Whether you’re revamping the entire living room or just looking to pick up a perfect nightstand, the Apt2B sale is practically a one-stop shop for your summer furniture shopping. Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, seasonal sales from your favorite brands is the best way to go when you’re looking to purchase big-ticket items like sofas, beds, and mattresses.

Ahead, check out our top picks from the Apt2B Black Friday in July Sale to update your home without spending a small fortune.

Aiken Platform Bed Apt2B Aiken Platform Bed This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges. $2,128 $1,702 Shop Now

June Curved Nightstand Apt2B June Curved Nightstand The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen. $1,178 $958 Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard Apt2B Pasadena Sideboard Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom. $2,578 $2,062 Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle Apt2B Aiken Dining Bundle If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. $3,378 $2,702 Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table Apt2B Bandit Ave Coffee Table The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface. $1,150 $926 Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman Apt2B Anders Leather Ottoman The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. $1,088 $728 Shop Now

Carson Chair Apt2B Carson Chair Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. $1,789 $1,438 Shop Now

Annandale Table Lamp Apt2B Annandale Table Lamp The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza. $208 $166 Shop Now

Hanover Rug Apt2B Hanover Rug The ideal finishing touch? A rug that really ties your room together! Quality construction and a unique use of color and texture combine to create a beautiful yet functional piece that holds its own in high-traffic spaces. $348 $278 Shop Now

