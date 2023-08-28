Save Up to 35% on Affordable Furniture to Upgrade Your Space During the Apt2B Labor Day Sale
If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair, sectional or a plush rug that will bring everything together, Apt2B has got you covered. Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. For a fall home refresh, Apt2B just kicked off a sitewide sale with steep discounts, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget.
Now through Monday, September 4, you can score huge savings on best-selling furniture pieces and decor at the Apt2B Labor Day Sale. Plus, if you buy more during the event, you save more with up to 35% off orders of $5,499 or more.
Whether you’re revamping the entire living room or just looking to pick up a perfect nightstand, the Apt2B sale is practically a one-stop shop for your furniture shopping. Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, holiday sales from your favorite brands are the best way to go when you’re looking to purchase big-ticket items like sofas, beds, and mattresses.
Ahead, check out our top picks from the Apt2B Labor Day Sale to update your home without spending a small fortune.
This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges.
The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen.
Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom.
If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs.
The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.
The June Bookcase with Full Doors offers eight storage cubbies and looks grand on its own or paired with a similar style in your office or bedroom.
The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs.
There's something about a leather couch that just makes a space seem more upscale. This leather sectional is not only regal, but will also seat a crowd.
Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own.
The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza.
The ideal finishing touch? A rug that really ties your room together! Quality construction and a unique use of color and texture combine to create a beautiful yet functional piece that holds its own in high-traffic spaces.
