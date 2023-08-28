From camping trips to exploring new parts of the planet, there are a few things that every traveler should have — and that includes access to clean water. Fresh water is not always available, but LifeStraw's water filtration products are the ultimate travel companions that can help remove bacteria and sediment quickly.

If you are unfamiliar with LifeStraw, the brand has revolutionized our access to clean, drinkable water when jet-setting around the globe. Right now, Amazon's Labor Day sale is offering up to 36% off LifeStraw products. You can save on adventure and emergency-ready personal water filters at their best prices of the year.

Shop the LifeStraw Deals

The popular LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter is designed for everything from emergency situations to camping and hiking. This ultra lightweight personal water filter straw puts safe water in the palm of your hand and it's on sale for just $16. Drink directly from lakes, rivers, and streams or fill a container to use your LifeStraw on the go with protection against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness.

In April 2023, LifeStraw launched its new Go Series of water filter bottles with improved filtration and a sleek new look for everyday use. For the first time since its release, the LifeStraw Go Series water filter bottle is on sale at Amazon for 24% off. For LifeStraw's big water bottle update, the company intentionally removed the folding straw and included a drinking spout instead, which is covered by a twist-on cap that’s leakproof. The covered mouthpiece is optimal for drinking clean water on the go.

LifeStraw Go Series Amazon LifeStraw Go Series Fill up your water bottle from airport bathrooms, a tap in Mexico, or a gas station while road-tripping with LifeStraw's new Go Series water filter bottle. $50 $38 Shop Now

"The LifeStraw Go Series was created to provide a sidekick that can stick with you on your adventures," said Tara Lundy, LifeStraw's chief brand officer. "The bottle features a membrane microfilter that removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics and a carbon filter that improves taste and eliminates some chemicals."

When you drink your water from the lightweight BPA-free plastic Go water bottle, it undergoes a two-step filtration system. On sale in the 1-liter size, LifeStraw's reusable filtered water bottle is discounted to $40.

Ahead, we've rounded up more of the best Amazon Labor Day deals on LifeStraw water filtration products. With no expiration date on Amazon's deal, we recommend snagging these travel must-haves on sale before it's too late.

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Lego Deals at Amazon for Kids and Kids at Heart

The Best Luggage Deals at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Getaway

Shop the Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style

The Best Amazon Dyson Deals: Get Up to 28% on Vacuums & Air Purifiers

Tons of Popular PS5 Games Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 40% On Alo Yoga's Celeb-Loved Activewear

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Save up to 60% on Calvin Klein's Iconic Underwear for Men and Women

10 Best Matching Workout Sets to Shop on Amazon — All Under $30