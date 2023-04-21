NuFace facial toning devices are the cult-favorite, Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to treat themselves to at-home facials.

In addition to Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are all fans of NuFace, and for good reason. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. Right now, you can snag NuFace devices, attachments and activators for up to 40% off at SkinStore.

The NuFace deals at SkinStore include fan-favorite face toning and line smoothing tools like the Trinity Facial Toning Device as well as bespoke serums and treatments. To save 40% on NuFace's hero device, just use code TOOL40. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the NuFACE attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.

Whether you're looking to tone and contour your face, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles or stock up on hydrating serums, shop all the best NuFace deals at SkinStore below and make sure to use code SS15 at checkout.

NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer NuFACE NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Save on a red light attachment for your NuFACE Trinity Device that minimizes the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead. $159 $135 WITH CODE SS15 Shop Now

NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator NuFace NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator This hydrating activator gel is a great kickstart to your skincare routine. It allows the toning device to glide easily over the skin while providing prolonged hydration. $39 $33 WITH CODE SS15 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Serum NuFace NuFACE FIX Serum Formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this serum will help remove fine lines and wrinkles. $49 $42 WITH CODE SS15 Shop Now

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

