Save Up to 43% on Top-Rated Ninja Kitchen Appliances at Amazon's Presidents Day Sale

Published: 9:44 AM PST, February 9, 2024

From high-performance air fryers to durable cookware, shop the best Amazon deals on Ninja's best-sellers.

As the winter chill takes hold and we're spending more time indoors, the air is filled with the delightful aromas of home-cooked delights. From soups and green bean casseroles to mocha lattes and espressos, the winter season ushers in comforting recipes and warm flavors. To help you elevate your kitchen this winter and make home cooking a breeze, the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale is filled with deals on appliances and cookware from top-rated kitchen brand, Ninja.

Whether you're looking for a new bakeware set to test out a homemade cookie recipe or a high-performance blender to whip up a super-creamy soup, the best Ninja deals include everything you need to upgrade your kitchen. With various winter festivities on the horizon, it's the perfect time to take advantage of discounts of up to 43% on Ninja's best-sellers.

Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale includes standouts like Ninja's AF101 Air Fryer and Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, which are currently deeply discounted. After all, there is nothing better than cozying up with a delicious home-cooked meal after a long day. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon deals on Ninja appliances to experiment with new seasonal recipes and prep delicious meals all year long.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $90

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $113

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System includes a 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher and 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl with a 1500-Watt Motor Base for blending and chopping. 

$200 $140

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Save on the top-rated Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. XL capacity means you can grill up to six steaks at once, virtually smoke-free. It even transforms into an air fryer.

$280 $170

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 5-Piece Cookware Set

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 5-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 5-Piece Cookware Set

Not only will this cookware not stick, chip, or flake, but it is all oven safe, too. The durable cookware set includes a frying pan, sauté pan, and stock pot all with glass lids.

$170 $100

Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Master the art of creating delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos and an array of coffeehouse-style drinks with Ninja's Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker, featuring a built-in, fold-away frother.

$130 $100

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle
Amazon

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle

With this Ninja indoor smokeless grill there's no need to wait until warmer weather to get outside for a nice grilled burger or steak.

$140 $100

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven
Amazon

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven

The Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 works as a smart oven, air fryer and a lot of other countertop appliances. Thanks to its smart thermometer, this smart oven essentially cooks your meal for you. Thanks to the surround convection technology, your dinner is evenly cooked.

$330 $240

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

If you've been debating between investing in an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL is your all-in-one solution. 

$250 $170

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Amazon

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently. 

$120 $80

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer

The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance.

$170 $120

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot
Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot

Featuring a 7-quart pot, stainless steel roasting rack, glass lid and detachable spoon, the Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot combines the functionality of 12 cooking tools in a single, versatile design.

$130 $80

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System
Amazon

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System

Rather than making an entire bottle of sparkling water, the Ninja Thirsti lets you customize each glass. 

$180 $150

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

