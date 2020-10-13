The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2020. Enjoy discounts of up to 70% off on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the Prime Day event.

With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.

Although Amazon Prime Day was postponed until Oct. 13-14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now the sale is on and it's a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, kids shoes, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from Amazon Prime Day.

Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Amazon Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Keep those cards and cash in order in a classic Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip Around Continental wallet. $84.60 at Amazon

New Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon New Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York The new Dome Satchel by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $173.44. REGULARLY $298 $199.49 at Amazon

Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The women's Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. It's offered in four colors starting at $80.99, while supplies last. REGULARLY $168 $84.94 at Amazon

Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor large tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109.99. REGULARLY $166.24 $132.99 at Amazon

Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag, on sale for Amazon Prime Day. REGULARLY $198 $110.25 at Amazon

Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Kate Spade New York Amazon Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Kate Spade New York Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max and is 20% off for Amazon Prime Day. REGULARLY $83.11 $66.49 at Amazon

Sign up for more fashion deals like this! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals -- Fashion, TVs, Computers & More

HauteLook Sale: Up to 70% Off Kate Spade, Ted Baker & More Big Brands

Nordstrom Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade Handbags Jewelry & More

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Women's Designer Brands

Kate Spade Sale: Get 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, TOMS & More

Coach Sale: Save 50% on Handbags, Wallets and Shoes & More

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Coach, Rothy's, Marc Jacobs & More

Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Collaboration

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon -- Drunk Elephant, Tula, Obagi, Bliss and More

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Nordstrom Sale: Get This Coach Handbag for 40% Off

Jennifer Lopez Stars in Iconic Campaign for the Coach x Basquiat Line

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Iconic Campaign for Coach x Basquiat Line

Amazon Sale: Save Up to 65% on Designer Backpacks

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Sale: Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings

The Best Fanny Pack -- Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

Shop Rothy’s Sustainable and Eco Line of Handbags