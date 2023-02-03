In case you missed it, lululemon has workout shoes. The popular activewear brand debuted its inaugural footwear collection in March 2022, launching with the Blissfeel running shoe. Now, the lululemon sneakers are majorly on sale. One of the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much section, the Blissfeel running shoe is now available for as low as $79.

The running shoe, specifically made for women's feet, has an impressive design process. According to Lululemon, it took "4 years of research and development. Over 1 million Volumental foot scans. Countless rounds of wear testing. Made for women first." Whether you prefer a classic white sneaker or a bright energizing hue, choose from seven different colors available in sizes 5 to 12.

lululemon's Blissfeel is designed for running, featuring a supportive midfoot frame, seamless, moisture-wicking liner, heel clip, pressure-mapped outsole for traction and a padded tongue and heel collar that mold to your foot for a customized-like fit. It has a foam cushioning to soften landings and propel forward movement, coupled with a flexible but supportive upper that hugs the foot in all the right spots.

Following in the footsteps of Blissfeel's "female-specific fit", lululemon created the versatile Chargefeel workout sneakers. Designed for those who want a shoe to support them in every activity", lululemon says the Chargefeel's dual-density cushioning delivers the bounce you need for running and the agile support you need for training. The lululemon Chargefeel workout shoes are also on sale for up to 50% off in two heights and multiple colors.

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now

Celebrate The Lunar New Year with lululemon's Lucky New Collection

Shop The 15 Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section

Save Up to 40% On Allbirds' Best-Selling Walking and Running Shoes

Save Up to 50% on Hoka's Hottest Running Shoes for Men and Women

Adidas Ultraboosts Are Up to 60% Off: Shop The Best Running Shoe Deals

The Best Running Shoes for Men This Winter 2023

The Best Running Shoes for Women

The 14 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok