Save Up to 50% on the Best Laura Geller Makeup to Give Mom This Mother's Day

Laura Geller Mother's Day Beauty Gifts
Laura Geller
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:29 PM PDT, April 17, 2024

Save up to 50% on Laura Geller's best-selling foundation, primer and more ahead of Mother's Day.

In case you haven’t checked the date, Mother's Day is just a few weeks away. It's never too early to start looking for the perfect gifts, especially for the beauty-loving mom, aunt, or grandma in your life. Luckily, the latest Laura Geller sale is here to help you save on makeup must-haves to restock her beauty supply this season.

Now through Sunday, April 21, you can save up to 50% on every Laura Geller product and get an extra 10% off when you use the code AG10 at checkout. From best-selling foundation and blush to waterproof mascara, Laura Geller's sale is slashing prices on every gorgeous product that's perfect for a spring beauty refresh.

Shop the Laura Geller Sale

Oprah put one of Laura Geller's eyeshadow palettes on her Favorite Things List just last year. While that exact palette is not available, there are tons of other bestsellers on sale like the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation. The brand's fan-favorite offers light-to-medium coverage for a matte-but-not-flat finish and blurs red spots while looking you're wearing no makeup. 

Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation

Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation
Laura Geller

Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation

Laura Geller's baked foundation comes in nine self-adjusting shades and provides light to medium coverage with a natural-looking matte finish.

$36 $19

With code AG10

Shop Now

Ahead, shop more of the best makeup deals from the Laura Geller sale that make great Mother's Day gifts. Just don't forget to the code AG10 to unlock the extra savings.

Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1

Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1
Laura Geller

Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1

For even glowier skin, apply the 2-in-1 blush and bronzer to your cheeks—the multidimensional shades are designed to self-adjust to your skin tone.

$34 $18

With code AG10

Shop Now

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush
Laura Geller

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush

This kabuki brush's retractable case allows you to adjust the bristle density for a lower or higher coverage look—just slide the shield up to pack the bristles more densely, or slide it all the way down for a light dusting of powder.

$22 $14

With code AG10

Shop Now

Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color

Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color
Laura Geller

Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color

Give your lips a sheer wash of color while keeping them plump and hydrated with Laura Geller's jelly balm.

$21 $13

With code AG10

Shop Now

Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer: Hydrate

Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer: Hydrate
Laura Geller

Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer: Hydrate

Before applying Laura Geller's baked foundation, prep your skin with a primer that doubles as a moisturizer infused with sodium hyaluronate for extra hydration.

$36 $19

With code AG10

Shop Now

Baked Natural Glow Highlighter

Baked Natural Glow Highlighter
Laura Geller

Baked Natural Glow Highlighter

For glistening cheekbones, dust on Laura Geller's award-winning baked highlighter in universally flattering French Vanilla.

$24 $13

With code AG10

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

