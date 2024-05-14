Don't wait for Memorial Day. Shop Frigidaire's Sale and save up to 54% on home upgrades.
Spring is the perfect excuse for a home refresh. To celebrate the new season, Frigidaire just kicked off its huge Spring Savings Sale with steep discounts appliances. That means if you're thinking about a few upgrades, now is the time to take action. You can level up your kitchen with huge discounts on ranges, wall ovens, dishwashers and refrigerators.
Now ahead of the holiday weekend, the Frigidaire sale is offering up to 54% off major appliances. Plus, shoppers will receive free install on select refrigerators, freezers and ranges. Whether you're looking for a functional French door fridge or a new dishwasher for squeaky clean, dry dishes and utensils after every load, we've rounded up the best Frigidaire appliance deals below.
Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best deals happening at Frigidaire. Memorial Day 2024 is just weeks away, so you don't have to wait to save hundreds on new kitchen appliances. Check out the top deals below.
Best Frigidaire Appliance Deals Ahead of Memorial Day
Frigidaire 10,000 BTU Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner
Control your room's temperature from anywhere with this wifi-connected window air conditioner.
Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator
This Frigidaire four-door refrigerator offers the Custom-Flex Temp Zone, which converts from fridge to freezer, so you can store all your family favorites from yogurt to frozen pizza. It also helps keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer with CrispSeal crispers.
Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Save over $1,900 on a fridge with Frigidaire's freshness system that keeps food fresh and reduces food waste with its cooling system, advanced crispers, and genuine air and water filtration.
Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry
An air fryer is built right into your oven for a 2-in-1 appliance. The True Convection baking mode allows you to bake on multiple racks at one time and with Quick Preheat, you can start baking in just a few minutes. Plus, the cooktop features a powerful 3,000W Quick Boil element so you can get meals on the table, faster.
Frigidaire Gallery 30" Induction Range with 15+ Ways To Cook
No cooktop is easier to clean than induction, since induction heats the pan and not the cooktop around it, spills wipe up more easily. Also, you can get dinner on the table faster with the induction cooktop, which boils water faster than gas and electric.
Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher
The Frigidaire 24 in. built-in dishwasher offers triple the cleaning power giving your dishes a more effective clean with three spray arms that achieve better water coverage. Plus, enjoy an enhanced dry with MaxDry, which delivers better results reducing the need for towel drying.
Frigidaire Gallery 24" Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with CleanBoost™
CleanBoost Technology maximizes the power of your detergent by premixing water and detergent before it hits your dishes, helping remove hard-to-clean and baked-on foods.
Frigidaire Gallery 30" Single Electric Wall Oven with 15+ Ways To Cook
This best-selling wall oven features Frigidaire's most powerful and advanced convection system, which enables cooking modes like No Preheat, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Steam Bake, Steam Roast, Air Sous Vide, Convection Roast, Convection Bake, Bread Proof and more.
