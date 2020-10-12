Shopping

Save Up to 55% Off Designer Sunglasses at Amazon Prime Day 2020

By Amy Sheridan
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon

Shade up for the fall at the Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Prime Day is is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, AdidasAmerican ApparelUggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not onlydoes the sale include theabove mentioned brandsand Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brandmarkdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon Prime Day.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week, including electronicstravel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacksloungeweartie dyekids shoes, watchesmen's clothing, underwearjewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top designer sunglasses picks below and shop Amazon Prime Day accessories here. 

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York

Start your fall trip off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $155

Square Sunglasses
Gucci
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Square Sunglasses
Gucci

These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 54% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $375

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last!

ORIGINALLY $194

Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $175

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $148

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach
coach_sun_full_rim_pilot_sunglasses
Amazon
Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach

This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $166

Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men
SOJOS
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
Amazon/SOJOS
Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men
SOJOS

SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame; as well as, UV Protection.

REGULARLY $20

Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your fall look.

REGULARLY $204

Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Mosanana

REGULARLY $17.99

Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge nose piece. All Ray-Ban sunglass lenses are coated with 100% UV protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays.

REGULARLY $200

Black Sunglasses
Tory Burch
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Black Sunglasses
Tory Burch

These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 55% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $157

