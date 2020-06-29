Shopping

Save Up to 60% Off Shoes at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Savings on Tory Burch, Lucky and Sorel

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
amazon shoes summer sale
Leonard McLane/Getty Images

Summer shoe sale! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is here (in lieu of Amazon Prime Day), and tons of top footwear brands offering select styles for a fraction of their regular price at this sales event.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, New Balance, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering deep discounts at the summer sale event. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of huge discounts once you start browsing the shoes on offer at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories tonight including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Below, the best shoe markdowns and deep discounts including sandals and sneaker picks available right now at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Stylish sandals made with vegan leather

Brazilia & Brazilia Low Heel Sandal
Rohb by Joyce Azria
Rohb by Joyce Azria Brazilia & Brazilia Low Heel Sandal
Amazon
Brazilia & Brazilia Low Heel Sandal
Rohb by Joyce Azria


These comfortable, yet stylish espadrilles with a sporty platform

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
See by Chloe Women's Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe


 A revamp of a popular pair of Tory Burch flats for chic understated perfection

Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Women's Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch


REGULARLY $258

 A good sale discount on metallic bow sandals with block heel -- perfect for date night

Gracie Sandal
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Gracie Sandal
Amazon
Gracie Sandal
Loeffler Randall

REGULARLY $295

 Get this deal on Tory Burch's popular ballet flat

Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Amazon
Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch

REGULARLY $258

 A low, strappy heel that gives comfort and style

Jedda Slides
Sam Edelman
Jedda Slides
Amazon
Jedda Slides
Sam Edelman
REGULARLY $120

 Pounce on these designer booties while they're still in stock at this amazing price

Egnyte F Booties
Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Egnyte F Booties
Amazon
Egnyte F Booties
Jeffrey Campbell

REGULARLY $200

A pretty pair of espadrilles add a summery vibe to whatever you're wearing 

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo
ALDO Women's Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Amazon
Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo

REGULARLY $80

 A quintessential summer shoe -- now majorly on sale!

Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita

REGULARLY $122

Save big on these everyday, easy-to-pack summer sandals 

Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel
REGULARLY $80

 Punctuate any summer outfit with these brightly colored mules

Haila Mules
Schutz
SCHUTZ Women's Haila Mules
Amazon
Haila Mules
Schutz

REGULARLY $175

 Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Sandals Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kids' Shoe Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale