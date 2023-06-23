Save Up to 60% on Bedroom, Living Room and Patio Furniture During Wayfair's 72-Hour Sale
If the start of summer has you ready to upgrade your living space, Wayfair just kicked off a huge 72-Hour Clearout Sale with thousands of can't-miss furniture and decor deals. This weekend only, you can save up to 60% on living room and dining furniture, patio essentials, area rugs and more to revamp every room in your home.
Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your summertime guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great furniture deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.
No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive furniture deals. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from Wayfair's 72-Hour Sale to make your home refresh as simple as can be.
Best Wayfair Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 50% off.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors.
If you're looking to upgrade your home office or living area, adding this bookcase offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, a book storage and more.
Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
The perfect bed for the cool kid who outgrew their toddler bed. This loft bed is great for sleep and fun as it features a slide and a built-in ladder.
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom.
Place this tray-top table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The bottom rack provides extra space for storage.
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 50% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Host family gatherings and have a seat for everyone with this 5-piece dining set. The chairs feature a mid-century modern design with angled legs and curved backrests for comfort.
Best Wayfair Mattress Deals
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
RELATED CONTENT:
Get Double Discounts on Every Nolah Mattress With Our Exclusive Code
Save 20% On Mattresses, Sheets and Pillows at this Casper Sale
The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score This Summer
Gear Up for Summer with the Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon
Shop the Best Deals at Walmart Before They're Gone
Gear Up for Summer with the Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon
The Best AirPods Deals: Save $99 on AirPods Max, $50 on AirPods Pro 2