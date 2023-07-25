Save Up to 60% On Summersalt's Celeb-Loved Swimwear Ahead of Labor Day
The hottest days of summer are here and we're headed to beach in this season's best swimwear. For trendy, beach-ready 'fits that won't burn a hole in your wallet, celeb-loved swim and apparel brand Summersalt is hosting a huge summer Warehouse Sale with steep discounts on best-selling one-pieces, bikinis, coverups and so much more.
Right now, you can take 25% off sitewide at Summersalt with the code SALE25 for savings up to 60% off. Summersalt's Warehouse Sale is the brand's biggest sale of the season and there are no exclusions.
A handful of celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra, and Ashley Graham, love Summersalt's collection of functional, size-inclusive swimsuits. Available from sizes 0 to 24, Summersalt swimwear is designed to have you looking great and feeling it, too.
So what is the brand's secret to such a great fit? Summersalt created a database of over 1.5 million body measurements taken from over 10,000 women to ensure that their apparel fits real people, not just Instagram models. The brand also uses recycled materials in their apparel and packaging for a product that looks good on you and the planet.
Ahead of Labor Day 2023, you can save on cult-favorite Summersalt styles such as the famed Sidestroke and Perfect Wrap one-pieces. For soaking up the rest of swimsuit season in style, check out the best deals to shop from the Summersalt sale.
Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette.
This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move.
Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.
At just $35, this red-hot plunge bikini top is a steal.
Pair your plunge top with a mini colorblocked wrap skirt made to take you from the beach to brunch in a pinch.
Accentuate your chest with a cinched one-piece that adjusts for more or less coverage.
The fan-favorite Sidestroke style also comes in an equally flattering bikini.
Don't forget the matching bottoms, featuring full back coverage and a trendy high waist.
We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit made with tall women in mind. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations.
Ruffled shoulders and a polka dot print add a playful twist to this classic maillot swimsuit.
RELATED CONTENT:
Salma Hayek Celebrates National Bikini Day With Poolside Photo
The Best Inflatable Pool Deals on Amazon to Keep You Cool This Summer
Dive into This Summer's 6 Hottest Swimwear Trends
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $20
16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon for Cute Coverage this Summer