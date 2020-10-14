Amazon Prime Day is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.

Amazon Prime Day is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon Prime Day

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday. REGULARLY $80 $51.52 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley cosmetic case to use for home and travel. REGULARLY $60 $42 at Amazon

Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This spacious duffel will carry it all! It has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries. REGULARLY $130 $77.35 at Amazon

Women's Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley Amazon Women's Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley This sling bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. REGULARLY $55. $33 at Amazon

Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This bag is made from sleek & lightweight microfiber, these solid colors bring style & function to your everyday life. REGULARLY $130 $91 at Amazon

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Garden Grove Vera Bradley Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Garden Grove Vera Bradley This bag is the perfect weekender and comes in a variety of colors and prints. REGULARLY $100 $50 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion! $37.80 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley This weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip. REGULARLY $100 $75 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. REGULARLY $115 $78.11 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style. REGULARLY $100 $65.90 at Amazon

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Amazon 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase. REGULARLY $328 $207.10 at Amazon

See all the sale items on Amazon.

