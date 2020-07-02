Save Up to 70% on Designer Dresses at the Amazon Summer Sale

Dress deals continue! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of dresses through Sunday. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Shop the Big Style Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at the summer sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop major clothing deals at the sales event. We're seeing markdowns and huge discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry from the biggest sale of the season.

Shop dress deals at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.

A colorful striped maxi dress from Jack by BB Dakota.

Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress Jack by BB Dakota Amazon Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress Jack by BB Dakota REGULARLY $99 $70.65 at Amazon

A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling.

Diana Gown Norma Kamali Amazon Diana Gown Norma Kamali

$112.88 at Amazon

Rolla's Women's Midsummer Linen Dress at 30% Off

Midsummer Linen Dress Rolla's Amazon Midsummer Linen Dress Rolla's Rolla's Women's Midsummer Linen Dress is the perfect dress for all of your summer outside occasions. Also, it's on sale for 30% off while styles last.

$51.98 at Amazon

WAYF Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress at 30% Off

A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.

Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal.

Jacquard Midi Dress Adrianna Papell Amazon Jacquard Midi Dress Adrianna Papell REGULARLY $279 $147.87 at Amazon

Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress

Score Self Portrait's popular lace dress for a discounted price.

Heart Lace Mini Dress Self Portrait Amazon Heart Lace Mini Dress Self Portrait REGULARLY $450 $168.75 at Amazon

Tanya Taylor tie-dye Honor Midi Dress

Honor Dress Tanya Taylor Amazon Honor Dress Tanya Taylor REGULARLY $645 $260 at Amazon

For Love & Lemons Fit and Flare

Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons Amazon Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons REGULARLY $220.04 Starting at $133.21 at Amazon

Keepsake Wistful Midi Dress

Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake Amazon Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake $150 at Amazon

Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke

Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Amazon Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Starting $112.50 at Amazon

Wilt Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress

Baja Babe Midi Dress by Free People

Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Amazon Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Starting at $63.74 at Amazon

She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress by Free People

White sneakers would give this sweet dress a cool, casual vibe.

This dress will have you feeling runway-ready.

Paradise Printed Maxi Free People Amazon Paradise Printed Maxi Free People $76.80 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

