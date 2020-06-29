Dress deals continue! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of dresses through Sunday. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Shop the Big Style Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at the summer sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT. Shop major clothing deals at the sales event. We're seeing markdowns and huge discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry from the biggest sale of the season.

Shop dress deals at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.

A colorful striped maxi dress from Jack by BB Dakota.

Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress Jack by BB Dakota Amazon Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress Jack by BB Dakota REGULARLY $99 $70.65 at Amazon

A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling.

Diana Gown Norma Kamali Amazon Diana Gown Norma Kamali

$112.88 at Amazon

A lightweight, linen-infused dress with a classic silhouette.

A flowy halter dress that's perfect for summer days.

A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.

The perfect dress from Adrianna Papell for any special occasion at a great deal.

Jacquard Midi Dress Adrianna Papell Amazon Jacquard Midi Dress Adrianna Papell REGULARLY $279 $147.87 at Amazon

This floral dress is a summer must-have.

Score Self Portrait's popular lace dress for a discounted price.

Heart Lace Mini Dress Self Portrait Amazon Heart Lace Mini Dress Self Portrait REGULARLY $450 $168.75 at Amazon

Get in the mood for summer in this beautiful Tanya Taylor tie-dye midi dress with braided straps and ruffle detail.

Honor Dress Tanya Taylor Amazon Honor Dress Tanya Taylor REGULARLY $645 $260 at Amazon

This For Love & Lemons frock has feminine details like puff raglan sleeves and a decorative bow at the cuff.

Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons Amazon Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons REGULARLY $220.04 Starting at $133.21 at Amazon

We love everything about this romantic Keepsake midi dress, especially the twist detail on that sweetheart neckline.

Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake Amazon Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake $150 at Amazon

Throw on a denim jacket and espadrilles for the perfect warm-weather evening outfit.

Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Amazon Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Starting $112.50 at Amazon

Your favorite tie-dye T-shirt, but make it a summer dress.

Structured up top, breezy at the bottom. This Free People cotton dress has boning at the sides and a flowy skirt.

Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Amazon Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Starting at $63.74 at Amazon

The lace detailing on this mini dress looks stunning in both white (for afternoon activities) and black (for evening hangs).

Lace Combo Dress Endless Rose Amazon Lace Combo Dress Endless Rose Starting at $75 at Amazon

This floral dress will turn heads whether you pair it with heels or sneakers.

White sneakers would give this sweet dress a cool, casual vibe.

This dress will have you feeling runway-ready.

Paradise Printed Maxi Free People Amazon Paradise Printed Maxi Free People $76.80 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

