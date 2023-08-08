It's almost time to head back to class for another school year. If you need to refresh your college dorm room or prepare your off-campus apartment for a semester of all-nighters, you could start by making your bed more comfortable. Quality sleep is key for setting students up for success and Nolah's premium mattresses are all on sale right now to help you make the grade.

For a limited time, the Nolah Mattress Back to School Sale is taking up to $800 off all of the brand's award-winning mattresses. Included in the sale is the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can finally get a restful night's sleep and save big in the process.

Shop Nolah's Mattress Sale

If you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's mattress sale has something you'll love. And while many retailers are offering early Labor Day mattress deals, Nolah mattresses are perfect for people who live in warmer cities as they have absolutely no heat-trapping memory foam chemicals, so you can sleep cooler at night.

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress. With huge back-to-school savings on mattresses and two free pillows worth $198 with your purchase, you don't want to sleep on these savings.

Ahead, check out the best Nolah mattress deals to sleep soundly through the new school year.

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,699 Shop Now

Nolah Signature 12” Nolah Nolah Signature 12” Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. $1,799 $1,299 Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11” Nolah Nolah Natural 11” Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool. $2,099 $1,399 Shop Now

Nolah Original 10” Nolah Nolah Original 10” Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. $1,449 $1,099 WITH CODE ETONLINE100 Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10" Nolah Nolah Nurture 10" Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years. $1,549 $999 Shop Now

