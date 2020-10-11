Shopping

Save Up to 82% on Designer Handbags at Amazon Prime Day 2020

frye and co bag
Courtesy of Amazon / Frye and Co.

The Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Among other things, it's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidasDL1961 jeansAmerican ApparelUggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronicstravel gear, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersdesigner sunglasses, underwearactivewear, swimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50,  loungeweartie dyekids shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Small Tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch

A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas.

REGULARLY $258

Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Amazon
Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye

This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.

ORIGINALLY $388

Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote
Amazon
Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town.

REGULARLY $242

Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Amazon
Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Frye

This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $308.40 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural.

REGULARLY $428

Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag but also you can use the gold chain as a handbag. This purse comes in four different patterns, too.

REGULARLY $129.13

Women's Casual Classics
The Sak
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
Women's Casual Classics
The Sak

The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for summer.

REGULARLY $69

Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye

This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Odessa Crossbody
Frye
Frye Odessa Crossbody
Amazon
Odessa Crossbody
Frye

The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail. You can get this on trend crossbody for $75, while supplies last

REGULARLY $178

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York

This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is just over $100, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $249

Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.

This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $113 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $198

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye

This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 82% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $148

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade

This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 70% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $299

Sindy Hobo
Frye
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Sindy Hobo
Frye

This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap.

REGULARLY $228

Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
Frye Reed Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye

This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is a steal at $148 off retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $378

Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach

This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $158 off the retail price and comes in six different colors.

REGULARLY $278

Mel HOBO Bag
Frye
Frye Mel HOBO Bag
Amazon
Mel HOBO Bag
Frye

This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the black purse shown. This handbag is $193 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $398

Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Amazon
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. 

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Amazon
Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 42% off or $142 off the retail price, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $388

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.

REGULARLY $80

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $303.49

Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye
FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye

The FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too!

REGULARLY $242.45

Riviera Tote
The Sak
The Sak Riviera Tote
Amazon
Riviera Tote
The Sak

A handmade crochet bag to be added to your fall looks.

REGULARLY $74

Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Tory Burch
tory_burch-_gemni_link_mini_bag
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Tory Burch

Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in 4 different colors.

ORIGINALLY $198

Odessa Hobo
Frye
Frye Odessa Hobo
Amazon
Odessa Hobo
Frye

The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe and under $90.

REGULARLY $160

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Amazon
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein

A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security. This bag is almost $100 off and comes in 23 different styles and colors. 

REGULARLY $148

Madison North/South Crossbody
Frye
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
Amazon
Madison North/South Crossbody
Frye

The Frye Madison North/South Crossbody is made of soft vintage leather and it is available in four different colors.

REGULARLY $180

Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Moto Hobo Bag
Amazon
Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors

This Michael Kors Large Chain Shoulder Tote is $44 off retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $169

ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
Amazon
ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
Frye

This Frye ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag is crafted with woven leather detail in dip dye leather and has removable logo key fob.

REGULARLY $180

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.

ORIGINALLY $50

Greta Tote
Frye
Frye Greta Tote
Amazon
Greta Tote
Frye

The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey.

REGULARLY $228

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.

REGULARLY $176.22

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch

This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers.

REGULARLY $328

Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch
Amazon
Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.

REGULARLY $99

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $92 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!

ORIGINALLY $198

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Amazon
Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas

This Adidas waist bag elevates your look when you're working out or on the go.

REGULARLY $35

Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil

This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $64 off the retail price. It's available in 13 colors or prints and is perfect for anyone when they're on the go.

REGULARLY $108

Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop

This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.

 

