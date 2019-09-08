Scarlett Johansson has a lot going on these days.

The Avengers: Endgame actress headed to Canada over the weekend for the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where she is celebrating the premiere screenings of two upcoming films, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

The actress spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet outside the screening of Jojo Rabbit, and Johansson marveled at the whirlwind experience of heading to a festival to rep multiple projects.

"It's great to be here, I never thought I'd be doing double duty at this festival," she said with a laugh, "I've spent a lot of time being primped and prodded and paraded."

With everything on her plate, it's hard to imagine how she's finding time for the other pressing projects in her life -- such as her future wedding to her fiance, Saturday Night Live head writer and star Colin Jost. Apparently, Johansson has a hard time figuring it out as well.

"I don't know!" the actress joked, playing coy when asked how her wedding is going to get planned. "Can you help me?!"

She clearly is keeping her plans and long-time wedding goals to herself at the moment, and it makes sense with everything going on in terms of her career. She's currently in production on her Black Widow standalone project for Marvel and is doing her voice acting work for Sing 2, the sequel to the animated family film.

However, before fans see either of those movies, the two projects she brought to TIFF will be hitting screens across the country, and Johansson said she simply can't wait.

"I am incredibly proud of both of these films," she shared. "They both have a lot of my heart in them, and I'm excited to be able to share them with everybody."

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters Oct. 18, while Marriage Story will be debut in select theaters and on Netflix Dec. 6.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Show PDA While Enjoying a Stroll on the Beach

Taika Waititi Plays Hitler in the Scarlett Johansson-Starring 'Jojo Rabbit': Watch the First Trailer

Scarlett Johansson Ushers in the MCU's Female Future With 'Black Widow': 'It's Pretty Explosive' (Exclusive)

Scarlett Johansson Clarifies Her Statement About 'Political Correctness'

Related Gallery