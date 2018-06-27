Scarlett Johansson Slams 'Demeaning' Claim She Auditioned to Date Tom Cruise

Scarlett Johansson isn't having it.

The 33-year-old actress clapped back at a claim she auditioned to be in a relationship with Tom Cruise following his 2001 split from Nicole Kidman, calling the allegation "crazy" and "demeaning."

“The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that,” Johansson said in a statement to ET on Wednesday.

Tighe, a former Scientologist, appeared on NBC's Meghan Kelly Today on Wednesday, where he discussed his experience as a member of the church, and claimed he came across reports of women who auditioned to date Cruise. He alleged that one of them was Johansson.

Tighe said he was a member of Cruise's Scientology security unit at the time, and claimed that he saw the reports after they were accidentally sent to his printer. He said that Johansson's name was the only one he recognized. "[The report] just simply said that it didn't go well and that another actress, Erika Christensen [who was friends with Johansson], had to disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because that didn't go well," he claimed. "That was in that report."

In a statement to Kelly on Wednesday, Karin Pouw of the Church of Scientology International said, "Brendan Tighe was a Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization security guard/night watchman from 2002 to 2009. The 'access' he boasts of having was largely limited to viewing security cameras from a guard booth. He was removed from that position for dereliction of duty."

Tighe's allegation isn't the first time reports have published claiming women auditioned to be in a relationship with Cruise. A 2012Vanity Fairarticle alleged that Scientology members went through an audition process to determine if they were a match for the actor. The report claimed that actress Nazanin Boniadi was selected and dated Cruise from November 2004 to January 2005. He married Katie Holmes in 2006, but they split in 2012.

Johansson, meanwhile, is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. See more in the video below.

ET has reached out to reps for Johansson and Cruise for comment.

