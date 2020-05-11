It's safe to say neither Scooter Braun nor Taylor Swiftforgot the other existed. The feud between the music manager and pop star began last year, when Braun purchased Swift's former record label, and has spawned accusations of bullying and toxic male privilege, of death threats and false information.

Now, Braun is seemingly blaming Swift -- though without naming her directly -- as the reason he would never enter politics. In an interview with British GQ, the chairman explains that running for public office was something he considered in the past but no longer wants to pursue.

"Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me -- and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had, because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue," he says.

Braun continues, "What it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them. And I don’t know if I’m comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you get and I don’t know if I want to put my children through that. So right now I’m trying to do the best I can from the private sector."

The most recent back-and-forth amid their ongoing feud was when Swift took to social media in April, calling out Braun and Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta for releasing an unapproved album of her live performances. "Shameless greed in the time of coronavirus," she wrote. "So tasteless, but very transparent."

Interestingly, elsewhere in the interview, Braun also says that the most valuable lesson he has learned from his mistakes is "ownership, not of possessions but of decisions."

"It’s easy when you’re young to get angry at the way people treat you, but that’s not helpful," he explains. "The best thing I can do is take ownership of what role I can play in the relationship. If someone is angry at me then I must have contributed to their feelings in some way. Right or wrong, I was part of that chain of reaction. Having the ability to say sorry is also very important."

