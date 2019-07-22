Scooter Braun is showing his support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris with the help of his famous clients and friends.

The talent manager threw a glitzy fundraiser for Harris on Saturday night at his home in Los Angeles, which brought out Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry. Braun shared photos with Harris on Instagram.

"Such an incredible night supporting our brilliant friend... candidate for President of the United States of America @KamalaHarris," he wrote.

He also shared a photo with his arms around Grande and Lovato.

"Fam," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Perry posed with Harris, Grande and Lovato in a photo shared by Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff.

"Sooooo, this happened....," he wrote.

But Perry's attendance at the fundraiser drew the ire of some Taylor Swift fans. Swift made her bad blood with Braun known last month when she called out the talent manager for purchasing her former label, Big Machine Records, for a reported $300 million. By purchasing the label, Braun's Ithaca Holdings obtained ownership of a majority of Swift's master recordings. The deal upset Swift because, she claimed, Braun had been "bullying" her for years.

Meanwhile, Swift and Perry have publicly made up after years of tension between them, hugging it out in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

"Did Katy Perry really f**king go to scooter Braun’s house?" one fan tweeted. "After Taylor has openly said she cries whenever she hears his name, imagine having a close friend go to someone threatening your life and career. Swifties trusted you @katyperry but then again it was probably for the fame."

"Basically Kamala had a fundraiser hosted by Scooter Braun, the guy who harassed her and recently acquired her backlog of music," another fan tweeted. "On top of this, Katy Perry was in attendance, who seemed to be trying to 'get along' with Taylor. Thus, Taylor’s vote for Kamala is 'blocked.'"

"Another Twitter user wrote, "Oh and Katy Perry, say goodbye to your reconciliation campaign with Taylor Swift. Not a good look for either Kamala Harris or Perry for that matter."

Some fans also tweeted their dismay at Harris.

"Please don't do a fundraiser with @scooterbraun you will lose a lot of votes to @ewarren," one tweet reads. "I want to support you but cannot if you associate with a bully and misogynist @taylornation13 why don't you reach out to her instead!"

"AND THE SELLOUT AWARD GOES TOO....Kamala Harris!" another tweet reads. "For having Scooter Braun throw her a party with Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato just to make people like her. It worked for Hillary.... #SelloutInChief."

As for Swift, she's been steadily becoming more vocal when it comes to politics, which started when she shared a post supporting the Democratic candidates in Tennessee during with the midterm elections last October. Just last month, she kicked off Pride Month by penning a letter to Republican senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee to ask for his support in passing the Equality Act when the bill reaches the U.S. Senate.

In an interview with German outlet RTL in May, Swift confirmed that her political outspokenness will continue on her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover.

"I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made," she said. "I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that's one of the most important things I could do."

