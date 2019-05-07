Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are clearing the air on how they are able to travel together long after their romantic relationship came to an end.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars recently sat down for a chat on co-parenting as part of Kourtney's new business venture, Poosh. And in the video's second part, Scott shares that he refuses to let their kids suffer the consequences of their relationship ending.

"I'm not gonna make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn't figure out how to be a couple," he explains. "And by the way, I don't think people will be able to live their lives if they do it that way maybe, so it's not our [place] to tell other people how they wanna live."

As fans know, Scott and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, frequently go on exotic trips with some or all of his three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 - and Kourtney often tags along.

The eldest Kardashian sister also clarified that, any time he goes on vacations with their kids, she's always invited.

Scott adds: "I would never want you to not be there."

Kourtney and Scott also touched upon scandals and struggles they've managed to get through together over the years by improving how they communicate.

"I think at the time, you know, when we…maybe you weren't happy with the things I was doing or…I think it did affect our relationship at the time, but I think that something that I've learned and that I would do differently is that…just being more honest about things," Kourtney states. "I think I was afraid to tell you certain things because I thought I didn't know how you would react. So just being able to communicate."

"I think at the end of that day that you and I realize that we're both on the same team," Scott responds. "We have these children, we're not looking to hurt each other. There is gonna be these obstacles in our life that will always come up. But at the end of the day we can always call each other and we always do work it out somehow."

The 35-year-old reality star also expressed his gratitude for the lifestyle KUWTK has afforded them, which has made parenting easier, while also presenting some pitfalls he's trying to avoid.

"We do live a great life, and we do let the kids have a lot of great things but I wanna make them as down to earth as possible…and [not] expect to be treated any differently than anybody else," Scott says.

Check out the full talk up above.

