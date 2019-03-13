Scott Disick has always had a really close friendship with Khloe Kardashian, and he's not afraid to celebrate it.

The reality star -- who shares three children with Khloe's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated for a decade -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of his quasi-sort-of-sister-in-law, who he celebrated as his "woman crush Wednesday."

"Been waiting all week to post this #wcw," Scott wrote, alongside the pic of Khloe -- rocking a white, skin-tight, semi-sheer fishnet bodysuit -- which was snapped over the weekend during a girls night out in Las Vegas with her best friend Malika Haqq, and twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, who were celebrating their 36th birthdays.

While some have suggested that it might be a little weird for Disick to celebrate his affection for his ex's sister with a photo of her in a super sexy outfit, Khloe herself seems to have no problem with being his "crush."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to the pic on the comments, writing, "Hahaha!! I love you Scott!!"

This isn't the first time Scott and Khloe have raised eyebrows with their close friendship. Famously, a few years back, Khloe posted a pic of her and Scott rocking swimsuits and sitting in a bubbly bathtub while apparently recording a podcast, and it left many fans with a lot of questions.

However, many fans have come to Scott's defense for his #wcw post, arguing that perhaps he's trying to give her a good, old fashioned ego boost amid her high-profile split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson and the surrounding cheating scandal between him and Jordyn Woods.

Either way, it's clear that Scott and Khloe's friendship might be one of the strongest bonds in the whole family.

