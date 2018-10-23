How do you move on from the death of your significant other?

On Wednesday's episode of SEAL Team, titled "All That Matters," Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) refocuses his attention from being team leader of the Bravo Team in order to reconnect with his kids following the death of his wife, Alana (Michaela McManus), who died from a car accident.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Jason takes his daughter Emma (Kerri Medders) and son Michael (Ammon Jacob Ford) on a late-night excursion to a secret location deep in the woods. At first, the timing seems suspect -- even Emma snidely remarks, "This is so dumb," as the trio get out of the car.

"One day your mom and I went for a drive, pulled over, decided to go for a hike, had a bottle of wine and came across it," Jason says with a reflective tone.

As they march deeper into the trees and bushes, Emma grows increasingly annoyed. But Jason's mystery trek pays off when they come across a fantastic view overlooking the glistening lights of the city below.

"There it is. That's it," Jason exclaims, climbing atop a rock. "This is your mom's favorite place. She used to tell me from here, she could see all the way to tomorrow. All the way."

But the moment of bliss passes just as quickly, when they all remember that their beloved wife and mother is no longer with them. Watch the emotional sneak peek above.

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

