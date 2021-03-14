The 2021 GRAMMY Awards were filled with star-studded performances by music's biggest names! Hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles on Sunday, the annual awards ceremony featured live performances both inside the L.A. Convention Center and in outdoor open-air tents in the L.A. Live plaza.

As the artists celebrated the best in music, accepted their GRAMMY Awards and gave heartfelt and inspiring speeches, a number of musicians took the stage to perform the best songs of the year.

From country crooners belting out their big hits to pop superstars showing off their impressive vocal skills and stage presences, this year's unique show also featured some of the most impressive numbers.

ET is rounding up all the performances of the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.



Harry Styles

The 27-year-old kicked off the 2021 celebration, performing his sultry hit single, "Watermelon Sugar." Rocking a feather boa and a leather shirt, the singer crooned his way into everyone's heart with his commanding opening number.



Billie Eilish

The singer took the stage to perform "Everything I Wanted," accompanied by her brother, Finneas O'Connell, and a moody set design that included a car that appeared to be crashed into a swamp, which complemented the brooding undercurrents of the tune and Eilish's haunting vocals.



HAIM

HAIM KILLING IT AS ALWAYS

Leave it to this sister trio to tear down the house and bring the rocking energy with their performance of their Best Rock Performance-nominated track, "The Steps."



Black Pumas

After a Best New Artist nomination last year, Black Pumas landed three nods at this year's GRAMMYs, including Record of the Year recognition for "Colors," which they performed at this year's show, proving just how soulful and impressive they truly are.



DaBaby and Roddy Ricch

With a Gospel chior opening to their performance of their Record of the Year-nominated hit, "Rockstar," DaBaby and Roddy Ricch brought a new flair and sound to this performance of their acclaimed single.



Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

The two Latin superstars delivered a spectacular performance of their chart-topper, "Dakiti," in a pink and blue neon-drenched number that was simply captivating.



Dua Lipa

Pretty in pink! The songstress kicked things off with a performance of "Levitating," rocking a pink ballgown, before she was joined by DaBaby, and the singer made a quick costume change into a glittery purple raincoat. Her second song, "Don't Start Now," brought out a third outfit -- a shimmering pink two-piece, which she danced in surrounded by pink-clad back-up dancers in English mod-inspired numbers.



Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak

Reuniting onstage at this year's show in the biggest way possible, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performed their smooth new single, "Leave the Door Open," transporting fans back a few decades with their impressively retro style and tune.

Taylor Swift

The singer was a vision as she performed "cardigan," beginning with her laying in a striking forest setting and wowing in a blue and gold dress with a golden headdress. As she sang, it was revealed that she was infact performing on the roof of a small woodland shed, and she transitioned into a performance of "august" and "willow."

She was joined by collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who worked with her on Folklore and Evermore. When teasing the performance she said having the two friends join her was "really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown."

