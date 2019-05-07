There was a lot of hard work that went into Kim Kardashian West's Met Gala look.

The day after the 2019 Met Gala, Vogue shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star getting ready before fashion's biggest night.

Kardashian, who is Vogue's May cover girl, begins by inviting viewers to her fitting, which took place 48 hours before the main event. The reality star donned a figure-hugging Thierry Mugler creation made out of silicon with silk organza and dripping with sparkly crystals, inspired by the wet shirt dress that Sophia Loren wore in the 1957 film Boy on a Dolphin.

The most difficult piece of her look was the corset bodysuit, custom made by Mr. Pearl, that made her waist look super tiny.

"I'll be walking around, mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit," she says. "I can only half sit."

The seven-minute video also shows Kardashian's glam team, including makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic giving her the perfect matching wet look.

"I used to dream about this night," Kardashian reflected. "I used to sit home in bed, on my computer, looking at all the pictures of everyone, dreaming one day that I could ever attend a Met Ball."

Kardashian definitely turned heads when she and husband Kanye West arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. While in the Vogue video the mother of three didn’t know what the rapper was wearing, West arrived in a full Dickies black jumpsuit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

See even more memorable moments and highlights from the Met Gala in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Gets Documentary on Her Criminal Justice Reform Work After Reportedly Helping Free 17 Inmates

Kim Kardashian Switches Into Blue Latex and a Tinsel Wig for Met Gala After-Party

Kim Kardashian Wears Body-Hugging Nude Look at Met Gala 2019

Related Gallery