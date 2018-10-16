Jon Hamm clearly isn’t into sharing.

The 47-year-old actor appeared on Monday’s Late Late Show where host James Corden challenged him to the gross-out game, "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

It became clear very quickly that Hamm wasn’t interested in getting himself in trouble by answering some controversial questions.

When asked to rank the Batmans from best to worst, listing George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, Hamm, who has put his name in the ringer to be the next Caped Crusador, briefly paused before downing a chilli cheese dog smoothie.

The Mad Men star was later asked to name a person he’s worked with before but would never work with again. "I do have an answer for this question, but I won’t say it,” Hamm said, opting to take two large shots of hot sauce instead of answering the inquiry.

The kicker came on the last question when the Hollywood heartthrob was asked to show with his hands the length of the “hammaconda."

"First of all, how dare you!” Hamm quipped to Corden.

"My hammaconda don’t, my hammaconda don’t,” Corden jokingly joked, referencing the "anaconda" line in Sir Mix A Lot's song, "Baby Got Back."

"Baby does have back,” Hamm admitted.

Corden tried to make things easier for the actor, holding up his own hands and saying, "Tell me when to stop."

"About 15 minutes ago,” Hamm replied, laughing.

Despite urging from Corden and the crowd, Hamm once again refused to answer the question, instead chewing on some bull’s private parts.

Hamm recently opened up to ET about his desire to be the next Batman. Watch the clip below for more:

