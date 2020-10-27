Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off at Macy's

Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones. Get ready to host with the most and take 30% off All-Clad cookware at Macy's.

Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware.

To score the prices below, use promo code FRIEND at checkout. Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.

Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set All-Clad Macy's Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set All-Clad Even if you're not in the market for new cookware, you might be tempted by this price for such good quality. REGULARLY $839.99 $349.99 at Macy's

Copper-Core 10" Fry Pan All-Clad Macy's Copper-Core 10" Fry Pan All-Clad Meet your new go-to frying pan, featuring a copper core that provides excellent heat conductivity and distribution. REGULARLY $374.99 $157.49 at Macy's

Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Crock Set All-Clad Macy's Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Crock Set All-Clad Save $100 on this gleaming all-in-one set, which includes a solid spoon, slotted spoon, fork, turner, ladle and utensil crock to hold them all. REGULARLY $169.99 $69.99 at Macy's

D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set All-Clad Macy's D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set All-Clad This 10-piece set includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered sauté pan and an 8-quart covered stockpot. What else could you need? REGULARLY $1,499.99 $629.99 at Macy's

