Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off at Macy's

By ETonline Staff
Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones. Get ready to host with the most and take 30% off All-Clad cookware at Macy's.

Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware. 

To score the prices below, use promo code FRIEND at checkout. Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.

A kitchen essential for the upcoming chilly months.

REGULARLY $224.99

Even if you're not in the market for new cookware, you might be tempted by this price for such good quality.

REGULARLY $839.99

Hosting Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving? This 15-inch roaster holds up to a 15-pound turkey. It's also ideal for roasting chicken, gratins and vegetables to perfection.
REGULARLY $169.99

Meet your new go-to frying pan, featuring a copper core that provides excellent heat conductivity and distribution.

REGULARLY $374.99

Save $100 on this gleaming all-in-one set, which includes a solid spoon, slotted spoon, fork, turner, ladle and utensil crock to hold them all.

REGULARLY $169.99

This 10-piece set includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered sauté pan and an 8-quart covered stockpot. What else could you need?
REGULARLY $1,499.99

