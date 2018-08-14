Selena Gomez Enlists Her Friends to Model New Handbag Line

Selena Gomez is having a little fashion fun with friends!

The 26-year-old singer recently enlisted two of her gal-pals, Caroline and Connar Franklin, to help her model a few of the chic handbags from her new collection with Coach, taking to Instagram to share some of the snaps from their DIY photo shoot.

Gomez, who has been the face of the New York-based fashion brand since 2017, looked adorable, taking a spot front and center while showing off the black, calf leather Belt Bag that's embroidered with the line's signature bunny motif. Meanwhile, her friends modeled two variations of the Trail Bag -- Caroline opted for colorblock, while Connar rocked the bag in peony.

"Trying out my new @coach Selena bags with my friends," Gomez captioned the pics. "We went jumping on trampolines. Love y'all! 'Not perfect, always me.'"

In addition to the handbags, Gomez is also launching accessories, small leather goods and the debut of ready-to-wear clothing as part of her latest capsule collection with Coach, which hits stores Aug. 31.

"I'm so proud of the collection," the "Wolves" singer said in a press release. "What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning."

A source told ET last week that Gomez is "incredibly focused" on her career right now, but a few of her friends are hoping to play matchmaker for her, once she's ready to date.

"When the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up," the source said. "Her friends want to see her with someone who is not in the industry. She needs someone who's talented and successful, but not a celebrity."

