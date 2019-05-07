Selena Gomez Is 'Happy and Doing Great' Despite Skipping 2019 Met Gala

While Selena Gomez didn't grace this year's Met Gala with her presence on Monday, a source tells ET that she is enjoying being out of the spotlight a bit.

"She’s happy, healthy and doing great," the source says. "She’s happy to just be with friends."

The source adds that Gomez is slowly taking on more and more professionally, but is trying to keep some space between her personal life and public presence.

"Selena loves what she does and she loves her fans, but she doesn’t like the pressure and expectations of being under a microscope," the source says.

A night before the big star-studded fashion event in New York, Gomez was at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, having fun at the Magic Kingdom with a group of her friends. She shared a few snapshots of the outing to her Instagram Story.

This would have been Gomez's first Met Gala appearance since a source told ET last October that she was hospitalized for mental health treatment after a reported emotional breakdown.

A source later told ET that the episode was triggered by a medical complication stemming from her Lupus and a kidney transplant she underwent in July 2017. She subsequently took a mental health break from the public eye.

Gomez got candid recently about seeking therapy, spending time alone and having faith in love in an interview with Coach's "Dream It Real" podcast.

"Last year, I took a lot of time off," she said. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing."

"I am a believer of therapy," she continued. "I think that I have had opportunities where I kinda reflect on the younger me, and I think that a lot of the times I wished that I could hug my younger self. I wish I could have done and experienced a lot of things, maybe, a little differently."

