Selena Gomez's Airport Outfit Is the Chicer Alternative to Sweatpants & It's Only $76
Selena Gomez is out and about lately and we love all the glamorous looks she's serving up.
In addition to her high-fashion red carpet ensembles, the actress is giving us major style inspiration in more low-key locations. Case in point: the airport in Nice, France.
Gomez was spotted as she touched down for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival (where she stunned in a Louis Vuitton ensemble at the opening ceremony), wearing a ribbed knit tank and matching wide-leg pants. The cream-colored set happens to be from affordable brand Mango!
We love a pair of sweatpants or leggings as much as the next girl for a flight, but Gomez's super chic yet very comfy co-ord proves to be a more stylish and polished alternative thanks to its ribbing detail and sleek silhouette. Plus, styling it in a monochromatic manner like the 26-year-old star only makes it cooler with a longline, oversized cardigan and pointed-toe boots.
Channel Gomez's en route style this summer for your own travels by shopping her exact set ahead, along with similar options that won't break the bank.
GET THE LOOK:
Ribbed Crop Top $30, available at Mango
Ribbed Trousers $46, available at Mango
Ribbed Top $18, available at H&M
Ribbed Pants $25, available at H&M
Have It Easy Ribbed Hoodie and Jogger Set $45, available at Nasty Gal
Grey Marl Jumbo Rib Crop Top & Legging Set $50, available at PrettyLittleThing
Mix & Match Lounge Knitted Rib Flare Pants Set $65, available at ASOS
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
