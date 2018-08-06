Selena Gomez's close friends are working on finding her a compatible suitor.

A source tells ET that the 26-year-old singer's pals want to play matchmaker, and hope to set her up with someone who's not famous.

According to the source, Gomez is open to it, but isn't exactly ready to date just yet, as she's much "more cautious" now and is being careful not to rush into relationships.

"She's not interested in dating anyone, she still doesn't feel ready," says the source. "She's been in a relationship for so much of her life, she really is happy embracing the single life and focusing 100% on herself."

At the same time, Gomez is open to a romantic relationship.

"Selena loves love. As much as she loves being single, she would love to be in a relationship in the future," the source says. "In fact, she knows that for a future relationship to be successful, she has to make sure she's the best version of herself first. She looks at relationships differently now -- she isn't looking for someone to 'complete' her."

"She's just incredibly focused on her career and well-being right now, but when the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up," the source adds. "Her friends want to see her with someone who is not in the industry. She needs someone who's talented and successful, but not a celebrity."

Gomez was last romantically linked with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The two dated on and off since 2010, most recently rekindling their romance late last year before calling it quits for good in March. Bieber has since moved on with model Hailey Baldwin. The two became engaged last month when the singer popped the question during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas.

"Selena is such a catch, and her friends want her to be with someone who's worthy of her. They really didn't like Justin and her together," the source claims. "He didn't appreciate what he had in her."

Despite all their ups and downs throughout the years, the source says Gomez has no bad blood with Bieber, and "still has no negative thoughts or feelings" about his engagement to Baldwin.

"She wants nothing but happiness for them," says the source.

