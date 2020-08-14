Sephora is having a sitewide sale for their Beauty Insider members. The beauty retailer is taking $20 off when you spend $100 and $15 off $75 with the promo code WELCOMEBACK.

Now's the time to stock up on your makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance and bath and body staples. Be sure to check out the new arrivals section for the latest beauty products from top brands such as Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Too Faced, Olaplex, Clinique and so many more. Plus, the regular sale section is filled with big discounts.

The Sephora sale runs through Aug. 23. If you are not a Beauty Insider, sign up now for free to shop the sale event. All online orders get free shipping with the code FREESHIP, plus extended returns.

Shop the Sephora sale, and browse through ET Style's top picks.

Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige Sephora Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige There's a new delicious scent of the bestselling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and it smells like purple gummy bear! $22 at Sephora

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty Sephora Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty See for yourself why Fenty Beauty fans are raving about the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer -- a lightweight cream that melts into the skin for a natural-looking result. $32 at Sephora

Dark Star Volumizing Mascara Pat McGrath Labs Sephora Dark Star Volumizing Mascara Pat McGrath Labs A new mascara from Pat McGrath Labs that volumizes, lengthens and lifts with every stroke. $30 at Sephora

Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser Bread Beauty Supply Sephora Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser Bread Beauty Supply This milky, sulfate-free shampoo from Bread Beauty Supply works into a soft lather to gently cleanse thick, curly or textured hair. $20 at Sephora

Pore-Balance™ Facial Sauna Scrub Ole Henriksen Sephora Pore-Balance™ Facial Sauna Scrub Ole Henriksen Give yourself a facial at home with this Ole Henriksen face scrub that warms and cools to deeply cleanse the pores and leave the skin feeling soft and smooth. Halle Berry uses it in her skincare routine. $28 at Sephora

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil Biossance Sephora Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil Biossance A luxurious face oil from Biossance that hydrates, brightens and firms the skin for a radiant glow. Good for all skin types. $72 at Sephora

See all beauty items at Sephora.

