Sephora Sale: Take Up to 50% on Your Favorite Beauty Products

Sephora is having a sitewide sale! The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off your favorite brands.

Now's the time to stock up on your makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance and bath and body staples. Be sure to check out the new arrivals section for the latest beauty products from top brands such as Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Too Faced, Olaplex, Clinique and so many more. Plus, the regular sale section is filled with big discounts.

If you are not a Beauty Insider, sign up now. All online orders get free shipping with the code FREESHIP, plus extended returns.

Shop the Sephora sale, and browse through ET Style's top picks.

The Immortal Power-life Hair Dryer
Amica
Amica The Immortal Power-life Hair Dryer
Sephora
The Immortal Power-life Hair Dryer
Amica

The Amica The Immortal Power-life Hair Dryer is the hair dryer of all hair dryers. This hair dryer has tourmaline-infused ceramic components help make your hair frizz free. Also, this hair dryer has a five year warranty.

REGULARLY $300

3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen 3 LIttle Wonders
Sephora
3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen

This Ole Henriksen 3 LIttle Wonders set is a complete anti-aging preventative set with moisturizer, truth serum and night gel.

REGULARLY $110

#FauxFilter Full Coverage Matte Foundation
Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Full Coverage Matte Foundation
Sephora
#FauxFilter Full Coverage Matte Foundation
Huda Beauty

The Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Full Coverage Matte Foundation is on sale for $24 and has 30 different skin tone options.

REGULARLY $44

Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Sephora
Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige

There's a new delicious scent of the bestselling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and it smells like berry!

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Sephora
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty

See for yourself why Fenty Beauty fans are raving about the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer -- a lightweight cream that melts into the skin for a natural-looking result.

Dark Star Volumizing Mascara
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Volumizing Mascara
Sephora
Dark Star Volumizing Mascara
Pat McGrath Labs

A new mascara from Pat McGrath Labs that volumizes, lengthens and lifts with every stroke.

Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser
Bread Beauty Supply
Bread Beauty Supply Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser
Sephora
Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser
Bread Beauty Supply

This milky, sulfate-free shampoo from Bread Beauty Supply works into a soft lather to gently cleanse thick, curly or textured hair.

Pore-Balance™ Facial Sauna Scrub
Ole Henriksen
OleHenriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub
Sephora
Pore-Balance™ Facial Sauna Scrub
Ole Henriksen

Give yourself a facial at home with this Ole Henriksen face scrub that warms and cools to deeply cleanse the pores and leave the skin feeling soft and smooth. Halle Berry uses it in her skincare routine.

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Biossance
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Sephora
Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Biossance

A luxurious face oil from Biossance that hydrates, brightens and firms the skin for a radiant glow. Good for all skin types.

See all beauty items at Sephora.

