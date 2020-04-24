Save on beauty purchases with the Sephora spring sale event! Sephora's Beauty Insider Savings Event runs through May 1, providing great discounts on beauty products from top brands.

As you clear out some space in your vanity for new products, we'll explain the three tiers of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program: Sephora Beauty Insider (which anyone can join for free), Sephora VIB (anyone who spends $350 or more in a calendar year) and Sephora VIB Rouge (anyone who spends $1,000 or more in a calendar year). Each tier receives a different discount amount and Sephora sale window, although all members will redeem their Beauty Insider program savings by using Sephora promo code SPRINGSAVE at checkout on Sephora's website.

Here's how the Beauty Insider sale breaks down: VIB Rouge members can take 20% off all orders when they shop from April 17 to May 1. VIB members can take 15% off all orders when they shop from April 21 to 29. And regular Beauty Insiders can take 10% off all orders from April 23 to 27.

The savings apply to nearly all beauty brands, including beauty products from favorites like Charlotte Tilbury, NARS, Bobbi Brown, Laura Mercier, Fenty Beauty and Urban Decay. Shop the Sephora sale for great discounts on a wide variety of beauty products including lipstick, eye cream, concealer, setting powder, moisturizer, highlighter, lip balm, makeup remover and more. For even more deals, browse the Sephora sale section of the website. Sephora is still offering free shipping and extended returns on all orders, and the next scheduled big-time savings event won't be until around Black Friday and the winter holidays -- clearly, now's the time to stock up on the beauty standbys you already love as well as try out new ones you've been eyeing.

Below, a sampling of the makeup, skin care, fragrance and other beauty products we're planning to shop at this incredible Sephora sale.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Kiehl's Sephora Midnight Recovery Concentrate Kiehl's This Kiehl's overnight oil tackles common skin woes like dryness, dullness and uneven texture while you sleep. $50 at Sephora

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer Fenty Beauty Sephora Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer Fenty Beauty Leave it to Fenty Beauty to develop a high-quality concealer in a whopping 50 shades (the pictured shade is #340). Is there anything that Rihanna can't do? $26 at Sephora

F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask Drunk Elephant Sephora F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant's F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask is a miracle worker, using a blend of electrolytes and vitamins F and B3 to cool, hydrate and plump. The popular clean beauty brand recently branched out from skin care into hair care products, and we want to shop them all. $52 at Sephora

Naked3 Palette Urban Decay Sephora Naked3 Palette Urban Decay Urban Decay palettes have reached mythical beauty status at this point. This Naked palette is the perfect combination of rose-hued neutrals in matte, pearl and metallic shades. $54 at Sephora

Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Laura Mercier Sephora Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Laura Mercier If you've been laying off the foundation lately but still want a bit of coverage on your face, tinted moisturizer is your new best friend. This newly formulated Laura Mercier option has SPF 30 and comes in 20 shades. It's like makeup, but not really. $47 at Sephora

Peptidin Radiance Serum with Energy Peptides Dr Jart Sephora Peptidin Radiance Serum with Energy Peptides Dr Jart All skin types can get an instant glow thanks to this lightweight peptide serum from Dr. Jart. $48 at Sephora

Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Sephora Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Yes, even Dyson is included in Sephora's Beauty Insider Sale. These cult products have a limit of one per order -- and you won't regret going with the Supersonic Hair Dryer. (We also love the Dyson Airwrap, and you can read our thoughts on it here.) $399 at Sephora

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

