Two GOATs walked onto a tennis court and the end result was priceless.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer competed against each other in the mixed doubles match up at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia, on Tuesday, but the outcome of the match was hardly the whole story.

After Federer and Belinda Bencic bested Williams and Frances Tiafoe 4-2 4-3 (5-3) in the match -- giving Switzerland a 2-1 win over the United States in their round robin match -- Federer and Williams put aside their competitive natures to pose for a smiling selfie.

"Oh what a night🎾🔥 @serenawilliams," Federer, 37, captioned a pic of the grinning pair.

"🐐vs 🐐. The 🐐 won @rogerfederer," Williams, 37, quipped in her post of the same photo.

Federer also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the taking of the now-iconic selfie, joking "Let me get a selfie," on his Instagram Story.

Following the match, the pair spoke to reporters in post game interviews, expressing their mutual admiration for each other.

"It was great fun. I really enjoyed playing against Serena. What an honour," Federer said, according to multiple outlets. "I was nervous returning because people talk about her serve so much. I know why they say it now, she has a wonderful serve. She's a great champion, you see how focused she is, and I love that about her."

Williams went on to echo Federer's praise, offering her own glowing comments about her opponent.

"It was a great experience. I'm sad it's over, I was just warming up," Williams said, according to multiple outlets. "It was so fun to do this at the pinnacle of our careers. The guy is great. He's the greatest of all time. There's a reason why he is so great. He has a killer serve. I've watched him all the time but I never realized how good it was. Maybe I could get some tips from him later on."

The win will pit Federer's Switzerland against Greece in the finals, while the United States will play Great Britain.

