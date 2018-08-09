Serena Williams Launched a Denim Collection Just In Time For Fall

When we saw Serena Williams sport this denim overall from her clothing line, Serena, in June, we knew we had to have it. The retro-inspired acid wash, feminine dress silhouette, grommet details and chain straps (adjustable, too!) is a fun, edgy take on the classic and got us wanting more denim designs from the tennis superstar.

John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images for WTA

Fast forward a few weeks later, and the athlete announces the launch of her new denim range. Part one of the collection includes a high-waist straight-leg jean, trucker jacket and zip-up mini skirt rendered in a cool light hue -- available in sizes 25 to 32 for the jean and sizes XS to XL for the jacket and skirt.

The 36-year-old mom shared her excitement on Instagram:

The versatile pieces are begging to be worn now with sneakers and sandals and well into fall with additional layers and boots later. See how Williams styles her creations below and shop the range here.

Watch her open up about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Opens Up About 'Postpartum Emotions' and Feeling Like She's 'Not a Good Mom'

Serena Williams Is Already Teaching Her Daughter French -- Watch the Adorable Video!

Serena Williams Wanted Italian Food So Alexis Ohanian Took Her to Italy and We’re Dead