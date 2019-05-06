Serena Williams Rocks Neon Yellow Sneakers at 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams made quite the entrance at the 2019 Met Gala!

The 37-year-old co-chair of this year's annual gala arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's infamous steps dressed in a voluminous neon yellow Versace gown embroidered with butterflies, which she unexpectedly paired with a pair of matching Virgil Abloh Off-White Nike sneakers. The look managed to perfectly capture the theme -- "Camp: Notes on Fashion," a nod to Susan Sontag's 1994 essay, "Notes on Camp" -- which was meant to examine "how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration are expressed in fashion."

Williams was accompanied to the lavish party by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares her 1-year-old daughter, Olympia. Ohanian looked handsome in a black and white suit and also wore sneakers on the red carpet.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke to Williams on the red carpet, and the tennis legend revealed it was actually Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's idea to wear sneakers to the gala.

The tennis pro, who shares her co-chair duties with Lady Gaga and Harry Styles, made waves back in 2017 when she debuted her baby bump at the annual event in a stunning custom green Atelier Versace halter gown.

In Allure's February issue, Williams revealed that she was "feeling pretty good" about her body after welcoming her daughter.

“I loved being pregnant. I loved everything about it. I was one of those weird people that loved being pregnant. Those annoying people,” she said at the time. “.... After I came out [of the hospital], I had a stomach, but I thought, This is kind of cool. I have a stomach because the baby was there.”

"I worked hard at it in the past eight months to get back from the baby," she continued. "It hasn’t been easy. I’m not 21 anymore. But I did it slow and steady."

Watch the video below for more on this year's gala.

