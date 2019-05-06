Hail and farewell, Shadowhunters fans.

Before you tune into series finale of Shadowhunters tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform, only ET has your exclusive look at the stars’ emotional goodbyes to the fandom.

The featurette is filled with more than two minutes of heartfelt messages from stars Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Isasiah Mustafa, Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. as they gear up to say one last “Hail and farewell,” to the fans who fought so hard to keep the show on the air.

Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray

“Getting to share that experience with the fans and have you guys come on this journey with us has been beyond a dream come true… They want to discuss things and talk about things and they notice every little detail that every department takes such care to put into the show and that has been one of the biggest gifts out of all of this… And the fact that you’ve been open to changes and been willing to come with us on this journey and trust us with with this story that you guys care about so much. It’s been unbelievable and this fandom truly is unstoppable.”

Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland

“You don't frown that it’s over, you smile that it happened. And I think that’s the best way moving forward. You know, we had something wonderful for a little while here, and the fans were a huge part of that.”

Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis

“Hail and farewell, this has been an incredible journey…. A lot of fans reach out to us and they say, ‘Thank you for the strength you’ve given me,' and I’m like, ‘We didn't do that. We just created the opportunity for them to find that strength or to find that version of themselves.”

Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood

“I would just say that we have the best fans in the world….What the Shadowhunters fans have done for us, I don’t think they’ve done for anyone else, so I thank them for the love and, you know, the support they’ve shown each and every character.”

Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway

“Hail and farewell – You guys have honestly been the best fans that anyone could ever ask for. Because of you, I think we’ve gone on as long as we have.... Everything you did wasn't in vain. All those fan arts, all those messages, live tweets, everything – we really appreciate it and we truly love you guys. Thank you.”

Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood

“Thank you for the tremendous support. Thank you guys for supporting each other. Thanks for watching and thinking about the episodes and chatting about the episodes with us. Thanks for tuning in when we tweeted.”

Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane

“So I would just say, keep on. Keep on keepin’. The fans have really – I’ve learned a lot from them and it’s been a really incredible experience.”

The final episode of Shadowhunters airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

